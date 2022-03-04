Auto Prop Reit Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

