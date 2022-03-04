AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,200.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,885.35 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,145.16 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,970.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,831.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

