Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.70. 1,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,332,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

