Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Avid Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.
Avid Technology stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
AVID has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
