Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Announces Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 90.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

