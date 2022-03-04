Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

