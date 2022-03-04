Azuki (AZUKI) Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Azuki has a total market cap of $235,976.28 and $2,415.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.68 or 0.06556573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.55 or 1.00167846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

