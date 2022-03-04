B. Riley Comments on Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLYM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

PLYM opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.70 million, a PE ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 32,031 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

