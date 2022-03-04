B. Riley Cuts Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Price Target to $3.50

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Saturday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Orion Group alerts:

ORN traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,071. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 million, a PE ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Orion Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.