B. Riley Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:FL opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

