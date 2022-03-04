B. Riley Trims Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price to $6.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of PRPL opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.32 million, a P/E ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 439,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,440.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

