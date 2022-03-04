B. Riley Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $391.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

