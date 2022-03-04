Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BALY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.63.

BALY opened at $34.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

