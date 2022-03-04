Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 74.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 512,861 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Weibo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 197.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Weibo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WB. HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

