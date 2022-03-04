Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 109,402 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,402 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of indie Semiconductor worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDI. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $7,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $8,208,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $2,923,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,480,206 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,370. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $991.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

