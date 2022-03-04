Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 24,420 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 127.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 102,515 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average of $121.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.37%.

Several analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.