Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 336,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 3.52% of Brilliant Earth Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

