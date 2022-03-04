Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 127,869 H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEES. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $10,164,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 309.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 278,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 56.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 184,586 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $6,059,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 155,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

HEES opened at $42.28 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

