Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,291 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

