Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $4.59 Million in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 14.1% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 50.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

DRVN opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

