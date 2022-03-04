Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,896 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $104.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.05 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

