Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 145,809 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,809 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

MT stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

MT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

