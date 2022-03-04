Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.