Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,692,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,966,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,418,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,545,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,550,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALCC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

