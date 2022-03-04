Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,224,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $333.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

