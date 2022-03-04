Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, boosted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD stock opened at $265.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.05. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,153.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 25.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Insulet by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Insulet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,858,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.