Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.36, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $120.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.44%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

