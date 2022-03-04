Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$175.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.71.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$147.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$144.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.67. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$106.20 and a twelve month high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.