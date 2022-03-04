Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,137 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

