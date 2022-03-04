Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 28,115 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,337 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 145,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,348,031. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.