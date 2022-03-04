Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 693 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.78. The stock had a trading volume of 382,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,920,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $157.12. The stock has a market cap of $309.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

