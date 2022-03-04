Bank of New Hampshire Sells 107 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.66. 15,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,534. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.81. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.10 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

