Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 485 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $94,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Five Below by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.76.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

