Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $107,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,023 shares of company stock worth $15,708,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.