Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $104.41 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $104,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

