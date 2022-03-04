Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.58 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $105,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

PDD opened at $45.22 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

