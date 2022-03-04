Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $93.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $93,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 27.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $203.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.33.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 19.47%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.