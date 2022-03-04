Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $98.91 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $98,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $151.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

