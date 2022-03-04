Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,306 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,430,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $95,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 165,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $65.76 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

