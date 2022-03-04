Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$91.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after purchasing an additional 60,741 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 237,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 106,452 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

