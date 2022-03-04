Barclays Increases WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $225.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.45.

WEX opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $232.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

