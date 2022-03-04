Barclays Raises Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 630

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.33.

Pearson stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

