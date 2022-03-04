Barclays Raises Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 630

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.33.
Pearson stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
