Barclays Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $9.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 38.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

