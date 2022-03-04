Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.42) price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.60) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 33.60 ($0.45).
BSE stock opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £214.99 million and a P/E ratio of 26.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.11. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.25).
Get Rating)
Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
Further Reading
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.