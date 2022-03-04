Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.27 ($90.19).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €54.95 ($61.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of €65.37 and a 200-day moving average of €64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

