Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

BHC stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

