Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BTEGF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.84.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $4.26 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.