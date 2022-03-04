Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,102,600 shares, a growth of 279.3% from the January 31st total of 554,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,168.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

