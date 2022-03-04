Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BBGI opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.27. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.42.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.
