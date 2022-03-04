Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BBGI opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.27. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

