Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys New Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $6,395,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.45 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CONE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

